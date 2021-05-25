The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will post sales of $261.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.50 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $139.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $749.14.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total transaction of $6,788,146.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,473,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.30, for a total value of $1,260,330.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,377,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,470 shares of company stock worth $79,461,985. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD stock traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $561.53. 23,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,188. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $269.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $649.17 and a 200-day moving average of $766.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.47.

The Trade Desk’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.