THEKEY 24-Hour Volume Tops $129,344.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. THEKEY has a market cap of $6.22 million and $129,344.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000069 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.