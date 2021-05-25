Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $462.46 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $181.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $472.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

