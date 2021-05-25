Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.76. 23,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $181.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $472.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

