TheStreet Lowers Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NNA stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 5.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.