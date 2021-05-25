Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 158 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 57,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC opened at $136.43 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

