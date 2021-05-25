Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.