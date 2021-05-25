Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,074 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.12% of frontdoor worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in frontdoor by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTDR. Raymond James upped their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.22.

frontdoor stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

