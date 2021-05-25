Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 161,608 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIRK. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KIRK opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $393.06 million, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $194.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.