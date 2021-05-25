Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 64 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

VIOO opened at $203.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $118.04 and a 1-year high of $210.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.30 and a 200-day moving average of $185.10.

