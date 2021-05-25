Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

NCLH opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

