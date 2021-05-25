ThreeFold (TFT) Price Hits $0.0939 on Major Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0939 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $23,493.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00056754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.00353764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00182640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003851 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.77 or 0.00834401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io.

According to CryptoCompare,

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

