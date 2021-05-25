Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 861,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,855,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get Tilray alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.