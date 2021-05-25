Tlwm Grows Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Tlwm lifted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in NICE were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in NICE by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in NICE by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NICE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NICE by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,728. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $178.45 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.62.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

