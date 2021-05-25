Tlwm Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Tlwm purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Tlwm owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 116,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,934 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,012,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 97,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 193,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,305. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

