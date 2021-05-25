Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

TORXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of TORXF stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

