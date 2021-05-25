Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$114.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$105.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TIH. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.67.

TSE:TIH traded up C$4.92 on Tuesday, reaching C$107.29. 206,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,347. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$100.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$64.27 and a 52-week high of C$108.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,250.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

