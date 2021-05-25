Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.86

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$106.86 and last traded at C$106.86, with a volume of 51325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$102.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The firm has a market cap of C$8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 31.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$92.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total transaction of C$400,519.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$624,064.80.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

