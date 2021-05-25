Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) Insider Acquires C$57,211.60 in Stock

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) insider Glynn David Fisher acquired 50,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,211.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,634,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,627.60.

Shares of CVE TORR traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.16. 18,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,625. Torrent Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$27.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.00.

Torrent Capital Company Profile

Torrent Capital Ltd. focuses on investments in private and public company securities. It also provides merchant banking services to small scale companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

