Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Total Se (NYSE:TOT) will announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Total’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.22. Total posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. 46,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. Total has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Total by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Total by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Total by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Total by 5.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 5.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

