Towerpoint Wealth LLC Buys 17,814 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $120,693.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $789,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,746 shares of company stock worth $2,647,218 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.10. 17,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,112. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

