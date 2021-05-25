Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 293,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,338,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

