Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,870 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average daily volume of 1,174 call options.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.86. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,979. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 31.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,752 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,584,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

