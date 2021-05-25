Traders Purchase Large Volume of Contango Oil & Gas Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,500 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 590% compared to the typical volume of 1,231 call options.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $868.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.35.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

