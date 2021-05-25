Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TVPKF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TVPKF stock remained flat at $$18.45 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.