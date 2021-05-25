Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

TRVN stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 285,439 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

