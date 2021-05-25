Tritax EuroBox plc (BOXE) to Issue Dividend of €0.01 on June 18th

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BOXE stock opened at GBX 1.26 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.25. Tritax EuroBox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

BOXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

