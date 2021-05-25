Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.16

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 4048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

TROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,852. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,155,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after buying an additional 1,883,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,968,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

