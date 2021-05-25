Truist Securiti Comments on Eagle Materials Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $144.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $153.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $437,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,845.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,407 shares of company stock worth $2,190,386. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

