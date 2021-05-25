Truist Securities Cuts The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $200.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DIS. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $174.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.76. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $316.71 billion, a PE ratio of -69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

