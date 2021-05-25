Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys Shares of 730 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $301.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $191.51 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.39.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

