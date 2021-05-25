Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,849,109. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $201.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.53 and its 200-day moving average is $181.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

