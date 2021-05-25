Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

