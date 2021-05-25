TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Cap Hits $131.12 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $131.12 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00003925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00067571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.07 or 0.00915257 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,642.58 or 0.09689540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,374,470 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.