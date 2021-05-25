TrustToken (TRU) Price Reaches $0.20

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One TrustToken coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the dollar. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00075968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.85 or 0.00970895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.12 or 0.09987646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

