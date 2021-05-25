TS Innovation Acquisitions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSIA)

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,622 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,129% compared to the typical volume of 132 call options.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get TS Innovation Acquisitions alerts:

TSIA stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25. TS Innovation Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSIA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Company Profile

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TS Innovation Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TS Innovation Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.