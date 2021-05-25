Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Down to $70.60

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.60, but opened at $68.52. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $70.22, with a volume of 702 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.19.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,360,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,564 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

