Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 billion-$46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.88 billion.

TSN stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.21. 1,205,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

