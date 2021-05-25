U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.68. U.S. Concrete reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

USCR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $369,652 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 55,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

USCR traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.50. 3,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. U.S. Concrete has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $925.25 million, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.35.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.