Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $66,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after buying an additional 1,884,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

