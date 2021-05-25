UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of UDR by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

NYSE UDR opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

