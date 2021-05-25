Unifty (NIF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.15 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $32.83 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $31.86 or 0.00083508 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00056728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00355354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00182517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003832 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.14 or 0.00828563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,311 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

