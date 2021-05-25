United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in United Rentals by 7.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

NYSE URI traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.39 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.95 and a 200-day moving average of $278.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

