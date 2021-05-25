Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 137.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,404,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812,200 shares during the quarter. Unity Software makes up 10.7% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned about 0.50% of Unity Software worth $140,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Unity Software by 494.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

U stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.63. 42,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,168. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.06.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 641,914 shares of company stock valued at $64,603,113.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.