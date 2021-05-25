Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNVR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

NYSE UNVR opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $27.42.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.