Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report sales of $122.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.50 million. Universal Display posted sales of $57.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $553.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $545.90 million to $560.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $677.93 million, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $700.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 14.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 25.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $211.30. 5,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,589. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $143.27 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.98 and a 200 day moving average of $227.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

