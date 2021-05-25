Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.82.

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.73. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $161.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

