US Bancorp DE Acquires 214 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kaman were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAMN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kaman by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kaman by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Kaman by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kaman by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Kaman stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.49. Kaman Co. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

