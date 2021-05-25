US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth about $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

CCU opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.