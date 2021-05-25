US Bancorp DE Has $118,000 Stock Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Momo were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter worth $59,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

MOMO opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Momo Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

